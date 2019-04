Look what’s coming to Clare!

April 25, 2019

Work is nearly complete on eight brand new TESLA charging stations in Clare. The new stations are located In a parking lot behind the Doherty Hotel. At press time the installation of the charging stations was still underway. The only other electric vehicle charging station in Clare is located at Consumer’s Energy in the Clare North Industrial Park.

Photo posted on Facebook

by Greg Rynearson

Share This Post Tweet