Memorial Day observances on tap for area

May 24, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Special activities are planned in each of the three Clare County communities this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day.

Parades are planned in Clare and Farwell with ceremonies there. A ceremony and luncheon is also scheduled in Harrison along with several other special events during the weekend.

Harrison:

Events planned in and round Harrison for the holiday weekend include:

* Alpaca Palooza on Saturday, May 26th at Living the Good Life Alpaca Acres at 611 North Bringold Avenue, Harrison. Call (810) 877-4103 for details.

* Harrison Days Memorial Weekend Mud Bog will be held Saturday May 26th at 7 p.m. Registration is from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Street vehicles are welcome. The fee for all classes will be $25.00. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10.

* American Legion Post 404 in Harrison will be having Larry Stevens perform both Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 11p.m.

* Harrison’s Memorial Weekend Car & Bike Show will be held in downtown Harrison on Sunday, May 27th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration on the day of the show is from 10 to 11 a.m. and the fee is $15. Advance registration for $10 can be made by calling (989) 539-6011.

* The Summer Challenge’s Memorial Weekend kick-off and registration party will be held Sunday, May 27th from 5 to 7 p.m. on North Second Street, downtown Harrison by Hilt’s Plumbing and the Harrison Family Pharmacy. The event will include free hot dogs, music and more.

From Memorial Weekend through Labor Day weekend will be the Summer Challenge featuring 10 lakes, two parties and one prize. This new event for canoeing or kayaking ten lakes in Clare County for a chance to win a prize pack. Cost to enter is $25 per month.

Harrison’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 28th at the Veterans Freedom Park at 200 West Main Street across from the County Building. Come be a part of the real meaning of Memorial Day remembering and honoring those who died. Harrison’s Monday activities will feature local Veterans’ groups.

Immediately following the ceremony Memorial Day Honors will be conducted at the Maple Grove Cemetery. A free luncheon will be held at the American Legion Post in Harrison after the ceremonies for all who attend.

Clare:

Clare’s VFW Memorial Day parade and observance will be held Monday beginning at 10:10 a.m. in the Clare City Park.

The program will include selections played by the Clare High School Band (conducted by Jason Lowe) followed by Master of Ceremonies John Waddington. Pastor Jim Young will conduct the prayer.

A Presentation of Wreaths will be by the Clare VFW Post 5738, Police and Fire Department and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5738.

The annual parade, led by Parade Marshall Joe Hart, will begin immediately after the ceremonies and the route is down Fifth Street to McEwan, then to State Street and Cedar Street to the Cherry Grove Cemetery.

Cherry Grove Cemetery Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be held in the Clare High School Gymnasium beginning at 11 a.m. The ceremony will begin with drum rolls and the National Anthem by the Clare High School Band followed by a welcome and introduction by John Waddington. Pastor Jim Young will conduct the invocation.

Featured speaker will be Captain Lori Fassett of the Michigan National Guard. Presentation of Wreaths will be by Clare VFW Post 5738 and the Ladies Auxiliary, the Blue Star Mothers – DAV.

The Clare High School Band will perform a Present Arms selection and the benediction will be conducted by Pastor Jim Young. Concluding the ceremony, the Firing of Volley by the VFW Honor Guard and Taps with Echo will be played by the CHS Band.

Farwell:

In Farwell the USA Figure 8 Derby will be held at their fairgrounds on Saturday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. The event, sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 695, will be a special “Kid’s Night.” Kids 10 and under attend free. Children 11 and older and adults’ tickets are $10.

Monday’s events will begin with a huge Memorial Day parade through the Village beginning at 10 a.m. Following the parade Memorial Day, Ceremonies will take place at the Farwell Village Park. The Memorial is sponsored by the Farwell VFW Post 3039 and the Clare and Farwell American Legion Post 558.

The ceremony will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance led by attending children, who will then be entered for a chance to win one of two bicycles donated by Palmer Hardware.

Moderators will be American Legion Post Commander Brent Coates and Farwell VFW Post Commander William Geyer.

Former American Legion Commander Bob Mulrenin will demonstrate the folding of the Flag and explain the POW/MIA Table, which will be on display.

Village President Gina Hamilton will be the featured speaker for the Memorial Day Ceremony.

The Farwell High School Band, led by Director Paul Shimmons will march in the parade and perform three selections during the ceremony.

Following the ceremony at the Village Park, the American Legion Post at 400 East Ludington Drive will provide free hot dogs and music for all who attend.