Meyers Named Volunteer of Year

March 2, 2020

Mid Michigan Big Brothers Big Sisters Honors Outstanding Volunteer!



Mid Michigan Big Brothers Big Sisters is proud to recognize Betty Myers of Gladwin for her exceptional service to the program. Myers has served as a Big Sister volunteer and a valuable member of the BBBS family for 20 years! Over the years, Myers has gone above and beyond to mentor four matches and build lifelong friendships with each of her Littles. Her level of dedication is an inspiration and force that drives the success of BBBS’s mission in standing up for the potential of our youth. Thank you Betty for all that you have done for your Littles, BBBS, and our community!



Volunteers like Betty are the foundation of BBBS and are game changers for our youth. The world needs more people like Betty. Find out how to get involved by contacting us at (989) 386-9304, info@bbbsmitten.org, or message us on Facebook.

