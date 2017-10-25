Michigan Arts And Cultural Funding Gets $1 Million Increase For 2018

It seems like the arts are always on the financial chopping block, but in Michigan, funding for arts and cultural programs received a $1 million increase for 2018, bringing the total state budget for such programs to $10.7 million.

The move shows state lawmakers recognize the importance of arts events and programming, including music festivals, arts facilities, and school offerings, throughout the state. It’s a far cry from the amount of funding allocated for such programs just seven years ago, says John Bracey, executive director of the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA).

“In 2010, we were only granted $1.7 million and we were on the brink of elimination. From that time, we’ve gotten a few increases here and there and leveled out at that $9.7 million level,” Bracey told MiBiz.com.

MCACA is the organization responsible for giving out grants to arts and cultural organizations throughout the state. Securing arts funding has always been competitive, but it’s become more so in recent years: while MCACA received 238 grant applications in 2012, that number soared to 633 this year. It took nearly a month to complete the application review process for 2018. Although some organizations were unable to secure funding, others were given anywhere from 45% to 90% of the total grant they sought.

All told, MCACA chose 474 recipients throughout 56 of Michigan’s 83 counties for grant support. Recipients included symphonies, art museums, historical societies, school districts, festivals, theaters, libraries, choirs, and arts centers. Approximately 79% of Americans believe that children learn in different ways, and many of these programs are geared towards utilizing the arts as a means of education.

Artists Creating Together, a Grand Rapids-based organization, received $27,000 of their $30,000 proposal, which will help executive director Angela Steele continue to bring educational and cultural programming to individuals with disabilities. The West Michigan Horticultural Society received $124,000 out of their proposed $160,000 in grants to help fund their organization construct their Covenant Learning Center. The center will provide interactive exhibitions for families and children, as well as educational programming on sculpture and horticulture. And several organizations who received grants will use these funds to make cultural and artistic opportunities more accessible to Michigan residents living in rural communities.

John Bracey noted in a statement, “These grants provide vital support for the ongoing cultural development of communities throughout Michigan. We appreciate the support of Gov. Snyder and the legislature for increasing funding to groups and events that inspire cultural pride and appreciation for the heritage of our communities.”