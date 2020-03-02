Mid Michigan College Asks Voters to Approve Small Millage Increase

March 2, 2020

The new entrance to Mid Michigan College in Harrison

By Pat Maurer Correspondent

At the March 10th Primary Election, now just over one week away, Mid Michigan College will ask voters to approve restoring the college charter millage, reduced to 1.2232 mills by the Headley rollbacks, to its original 1965 rate of 1.5 mills, established when Mid Michigan Community College became the 25th community college in Michigan. The Board of Trustees is also asking voters for an increase of .35 mills for a total of 1.85 mills ($1.85 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation).



The proposal on every township ballot except Redding Township Precinct 1 and Winterfield Precinct A, which are both in the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, reads as follows:



“This proposal will allow the community college to restore its charter millage to the full amount previously approved by the electors and to increase the same. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property within the district boundaries of Mid Michigan College, Michigan, be increased by .6268 mill ($0.6268 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of ten years, 2020 to 2029 inclusive, to provide funds for operating and other legally permissible purposes including but not limited to acquisition of technology to support students and programs; the estimate of the revenue the community college will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2020 is approximately $1,261,822 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and to increase the same)?



To summarize the proposal, the total .6262 mill increase for the next ten years will add $1,261,822 to MMC’s operational millage the first year in 2020 taxes and will provide funds for technologies for students and program and equipment to support the Health Sciences and Skilled Trades programs, according to earlier information from Jessie Gordon, Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications at MMC.



The MMC Board of Trustees unanimously approved placing the millage request on the March ballot at their December 3rd meeting.



Property owners in Clare, Beaverton, Farwell, Gladwin and Harrison school districts support the College’s operational funding through the charter millage. Those taxpayers, and their dependents, pay a lower tuition rate ($129 per contact hour, while out-of-district students pay $217 per contact hour.



Mid operates well below the state average in both revenue and expenses, Gordon said.



A 2017-18 graph shows Mid got 71 percent of its revenue from Tuition and Fees compared to the state average of 39 percent. Only nine percent of MMC revenue came from property taxes compared to the statewide average of 33 percent in the same year.



Compared to the other 28 community colleges in Michigan, MMC levies the second lowest millage rate; is the most dependent on tuition and fees for revenue; collects the lowest amount of property tax per ‘fiscal year equated students’ (FYES); and operates with the 4th lowest expenditures per FYES.

According to a preliminary draft of EMSI (Economic Modeling Specialists Intl.) findings about the economic impact of MMC, “In fiscal year 2018-19, Mid added an [estimated] $69.2 million in income in the MMC service area economy (1.8 percent of the region›s total gross regional product (GRP). Expressed in terms of jobs, [the preliminary impact analysis estimated that] Mid’s impact supported 1,314 jobs, or one out of every 43 jobs in the College’s service area.”



Gordon said, “The final report is being assembled.”



MMC’s March 10 millage request, authorized at Mid Michigan College’s December Board of Trustees meeting, is a separate issue from the Harrison Campus renovation project.



MMC recently celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated Harrison campus with a ribbon cutting on Valentine’s Day, but despite rumors to the contrary, the $13 million campus renovation funding was not based on the millage proposal on the March ballot, said Jessie Gordon, Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications at MMC. “There is absolutely no mention of anticipated additional taxpayer funds in the renovation financing. Funding, including the bonds, for the renovation of the Harrison Campus was based on current financing.”



Funding for the renovation comes from a $6.7 Million bond for approximately ½ of the renovation project with the remainder coming from the College’s Building and Site fund. “We have been saving for this project for a long time. The College’s reserve funds, a municipal bond, and a special allocation from the State have made the dream a reality,” explained Christine Hammond, Mid Michigan College President.

