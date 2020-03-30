Middle Branch Supervisor Will Not Seek Re-Election

March 30, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Middle Branch Township board had its budget meeting earlier this month.



The meeting was a few days prior to the beginning of state-mandated stay-at home order to combat coronavirus.



“The main thing on our budget is the whole operation,” township clerk Peggy Hoard said. “I know we have our second payment going out next week for the $31,000 and we have one payment left for 15 Mile Road. Once that’s done, we can start with graveling on our dirt roads.



“The road commission arranges meetings with each one of the townships once a year and we get 30 minutes. They canceled it. Everything has been canceled.”



Hoard said the township’s tire collection dates are May 27, 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Saturday on May 30, it will be 9 a.m. to noon.



The rubbish collection dates are June 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; plus July 28 to 29 is a second tire collection from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.



On Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is a second rubbish day.



Supervisor Patrick Babcock announced he would not be running again this year and will have a deputy supervisor for the rest of his term.

