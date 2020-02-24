Monday Fire Causes Severe Damage to Rural Home

February 24, 2020

The Marshall home on East Dover Road was badly damaged in a fire Monday evening.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An evening fire Monday heavily damaged a modular home at 6745 East Dover Road, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. “It took us a while to get there,” the chief said. “There was heavy snow – it was a treacherous trip.”



“We were called out around 8:53 p.m. The report was a ‘house full of smoke and flames behind the refrigerator,” Chapman said.



Home owners John and Amanda Marshall were at work when the fire broke out but their three children; ages 12, 16 and 17, were at home and called the fire in after escaping the home safely.



“We have no idea what caused the fire,” Chapman said, “but it isn’t suspicious. When we arrived on the scene, we discovered fire in the crawl space under the home. While we were trying to get the fire out, it broke through a first-floor bedroom floor.”



Chapman reported that the department was on the scene for about three hours. “Fire in a crawl space is difficult to fight,” he said.



He said the home had extensive smoke damage and that the bedroom was destroyed. “They were insured,” he added.



Clare firefighters has assistance at the scene from Surrey Township Fire, Mobil Medical Response Ambulance and Consumers energy.

