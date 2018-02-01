Moolenaar uninjured in Tuesday train wreck

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar was on board, but unharmed when a chartered train carrying both House and Senate Republicans from Washington D.C. to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck that was on the railroad tracks at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred in Crozet, Virginia, outside of Charlottesville. There was one confirmed fatality and one person seriously injured.

Moolenaar said in a release, “I was in the aisle when the accident occurred. There was a loud crash and I lost my footing but fortunately grabbed a chair to cushion my fall. Thankfully, I was not hurt. Then I learned we had hit a garbage truck that was on the tracks. I am so grateful for the work of the first-responders who came to the scene. My prayers today are for the injured and for the family of the person who died in today’s accident.”

According to a NBC news release no members of Congress or their staff members were seriously injured but one Congressman, Representative Jason Lewis of Minnesota was hospitalized for a suspected concussion. He was not seriously injured.

The release said two people in the truck were badly injured.

Amtrak reported that two crew members and two passengers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crossing where the crash occurred was equipped with flashing lights as well as gates on both sides of the track, sources told NBC News.