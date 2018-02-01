Moolenaar uninjured in Tuesday train wreck

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent
Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar was on board, but unharmed when a chartered train carrying both House and Senate Republicans from Washington D.C. to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck that was on the railroad tracks at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred in Crozet, Virginia, outside of Charlottesville. There was one confirmed fatality and one person seriously injured.
Moolenaar said in a release, “I was in the aisle when the accident occurred. There was a loud crash and I lost my footing but fortunately grabbed a chair to cushion my fall. Thankfully, I was not hurt. Then I learned we had hit a garbage truck that was on the tracks. I am so grateful for the work of the first-responders who came to the scene. My prayers today are for the injured and for the family of the person who died in today’s accident.”
According to a NBC news release no members of Congress or their staff members were seriously injured but one Congressman, Representative Jason Lewis of Minnesota was hospitalized for a suspected concussion. He was not seriously injured.
The release said two people in the truck were badly injured.
Amtrak reported that two crew members and two passengers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crossing where the crash occurred was equipped with flashing lights as well as gates on both sides of the track, sources told NBC News.
Recent Comments