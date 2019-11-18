New Clare County Transit Corporation Solar Bus Shelters

November 18, 2019

Farwell’s new solar powered bus shelter is located at the Village Park on Main Street. Two others now in the county are located at the Clare City Park and across from Town Square in Harrison. Photo Courtesy of CCTC

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Since 1981, Clare County Transit Corporation has been happy to “give you a ride” to anywhere in Clare County. Now waiting for a bus in the rain, snow, or in the dark at night won’t be a problem anymore at three brand new locations in the county.



Clare County Transit Corporation Executive Director Tom Pirnstill announced last week that three new solar powered bus shelters are now in place in Farwell, Clare and Harrison.



He said funds for the new, lighted shelters ($33,000) were provided through the Michigan Department of Transportation with federal and state grants and with the approval of the Local Rural Task Force. The concrete base for each of the shelters was provided by the local communities.



The LRTF consists of the Clare County Road Commission, the City of Harrison and Clare County Transit.



Pirnstill said, “The shelters will provide protection from the elements for people while they are waiting for a bus. The shelter in Clare is located at the corner of Fifth and Beech Streets at the Clare City Park. Farwell’s new bus shelter is located in the Village Park downtown, and Harrison’s new shelter is located across from the Town Square.”



To arrange for CCTC public transportation call the dispatch at 989-539-1473. Dispatch is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Busses run from 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday.



CCTC is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

