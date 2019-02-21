New Pet Ownership Laws Aim to Curb Animal Cruelty and Provide Homes for Rescues

February 21, 2019

Nearly one-third of all adoptions in the U.S. happen in single family homes. But for many Americans, adopting a fur baby is just as important as welcoming a child into their family. And now, various laws across the nation will ensure that our furry friends are treated fairly and are just as valued as any other family member.

California seems to be paving the way, as per usual, with their legislation. While Assembly Bill 485 was signed into law back in 2017, it didn’t take effect until January 2019. That law, dubbed the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act, now prohibits the sale of bred dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores. Instead, pet stores must sell only pets obtained from nonprofit rescues or animal shelters. The stores must also obtain records for those animals publicly post the names of the rescue or shelter organizations to ensure compliance. Stores found to be in violation of the new law will be fined $500 per infraction. Considering that more than 6 million animals wind up in animal shelters across the country every year, activists and pet lovers alike can breathe a sigh of relief in knowing that more of those animals will likely be adopted into their “fur-ever” homes now.

Other California laws will help to ensure adopted pets can live healthy and happy lives. Senate Bill 1305 now allows first responders to give emergency medical treatment to domesticated animals in distress, which may be welcome comfort to protective pet moms and dads. Before the law was passed, only licensed vets were legally permitted to provide this type of care. Even better is Assembly Bill 2274, which now forces court judges to treat pets like family members, rather than inanimate objects, when deciding divorce and custody cases. Its passage amends the existing state Family Code so that judges may grant sole or shared ownership based on the well-being of the pet, rather than whose name is listed on the adoption certificate. A judge may also order one partner to provide medical care, food, and shelter. Since 40% to 50% of all marriages in the United States end in divorce, it’s likely that many pet parents may have to go through this heartbreaking situation. But now, it may be a bit more civilized and compassionate a process than it was before. California is now the third state to adopt such a measure.

That said, the Golden State isn’t the only place that has passed laws to elevate the status of canine and feline companions. The Humane Care for Animals Act, which allows law enforcement to temporarily take custody of animals in danger and bring them in for veterinary care, recently took effect in Illinois. Illinois also recently passed the Reckless Dog Owner Act, which will ban those who were proven to neglect, abuse, or kill animals in the past from adopting new ones for up to 36 months. A similar bill is in the works in South Carolina, which takes things a step further by placing five-year or even permanent bans on animal abusers from adopting new pets. A newly passed bill in Huntsville, Alabama forbids dog owners from chaining up their animals outside. Now, they’re required to use humane restraints and provide proper food, water, shelter, and space as outlined by stricter city ordinances. And in Oregon, renters might soon be free of the extra fees associated with pet ownership if legislators have their way. That might not necessarily stop animal cruelty, but it can ease financial burdens and allow owners to afford better living conditions, food, toys, and more for their pets to enjoy.

Although we’ve known for centuries that our pets are truly members of the family, it’s encouraging to know that the law is finally starting to catch up with our hearts. With any luck, more states will continue to adopt such measures in an effort to keep family pets safe and sound.