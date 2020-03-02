New Rules for Absentee Ballots, Voter Registration

March 2, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In 2018 Michigan voters amended the constitution, giving all citizens the right to register to vote right up until election day and the ability to vote by mail without providing a reason.



Absentee voting (“mail-in voting” and “by-mail voting”) is conducted by mail-in ballot before the day of Election Day. All states will mail a ballot to voters if certain conditions are met. The voter may return the ballot in person or by mail. Some states will let voters apply for an absentee ballot in person before Election Day and then vote the ballot that same day.



Twenty-one states require voters to provide an excuse for voting by absentee ballot. Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia off no-excuse absentee voting.



In Michigan, if you register to vote by mail you must vote in person the first time you vote. You cannot vote by absentee ballot. The restriction does not apply to overseas voters, voters who are disabled or voters who are 60 years of age or older.



Clare County Clerk Lori Martin said those who are in service and stationed elsewhere or even oversees “can request a ballot from their local clerk or my office and their clerk will mail it to them (or email it to them) and they mail it back to us.”



Any registered Michigan voter may apply for an absentee ballot and vote by mail.



Recently at a Detroit Council meeting, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke about an expected surge in voter participation in 2020, and how many voters will likely vote by mail.



According to the post on Click-On Detroit, Benson explained that many voters took advantage of these new rights in elections in 2019, and she expects many more will do so in 2020.



Voting by mail may be more convenient for voters, but it presents a challenge for clerks because state law prohibits them from processing or counting absentee ballots before election day.



Clerks and election officials would like to see the state legislature change that law.



Martin passed along some information about voting with an absentee ballot at the Presidential Primary election March 10th.



She said the deadline for voters to request an absent voter ballot by first-class mail is March 6th, the Friday prior to the election at 5 p.m.



She added that the time frame in which voters may request emergency AV [Absentee Voter] ballots now runs from 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to the election through 4 p.m. on March 10th, election day.



Martin said local clerks [for townships, cities and villages] are required to be open for at least eight hours on the weekend prior to an election. The hours may be in any combination of hours on Saturday or Sunday and can vary between townships, cities and villages.



She noted, “A clerk or deputized staff member must be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the clerk’s office on election day to register voters and issue absentee ballots.



Absentee ballots can be turned in up to 8 p.m. on election day.

