O’Bryant steps down after guilty plea – Search is on for new Superintendent

July 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In a letter to the Farwell Board of Education which was read at a special meeting Monday evening, Farwell Superintendent David O’Bryant resigned.

The letter, which was read into the record, said, “I would like to thank you for the opportunity you provided me as superintendent. I believe that Farwell Area Schools is headed in the right direction under your leadership. Please accept my resignation from this position effective immediately.”

O’Bryant, who has been on unpaid administrative leave since May 7th, was arraigned May 4th on charges of felony embezzlement and larceny by conversion related to the time he was head of a youth football program not affiliated with the school district in Rogers City, where he served as superintendent and previously as principal and athletic director.

The charges involve interest charges that were sent to the school district on equipment purchased for a youth football program during the time he was the AD at Rogers City Schools.

O’Bryant, in a plea deal, pled Guilty to a charge of larceny by conversion over $1,000 and less than $20,000 and agreed to pay restitution of $3,727.52. The embezzlement charge against him was dismissed as part of the plea bargain. He had previously refused a similar plea.

He is scheduled for sentencing August 13 at 9 a.m. in Presque Isle County.

Retired Harrison Superintendent Tom House served as Farwell’s interim superintendent during last year’s board search for a new superintendent and has been serving as interim superintendent again while O’Bryant was on unpaid leave.

Former Superintendent Carl Seiter left in June 2017 to take a position as superintendent of two districts, Hillman Community Schools and Atlanta Community Schools.

Board Trustee Kellee Robinson said she had learned that when O’Bryant left the Rogers City position to come to Farwell, he had turned over the records from the Rogers City Bears, the pee-wee football team he was in charge of.

The discrepancy in their records was discovered in December, Robinson said. “There’s no way we could have known about this before he was hired,” she said.

The special meeting Monday was crowded with residents of the school district. During the public comment period several spoke advising the board to use caution in the selection of a new Superintendent.

The first to speak, Jane Jaime said, “The credibility in the community is very low.” She noted, “…the last search didn’t even have any site visits for candidates. We have always had site visits.”

Letha Raymond, who said she is a human resources person said, “The more avenues we can take to get the most information we can get is very important. The superintendent is very important to the community.” She urged the board to, “add that (site visits) to your search.” She continued, “You should see all of the resumes and chose a process that would use as much information as possible.”

Cheryl Wyatt said, “I feel really passionately that we are in place for many changes. Go forward with as much information as possible.”

Former board member Lou Adams said, “I don’t fault the board. If going through the search again, go with a different firm.”

The Superintendent Search last year was handled by Gary Rider, Regional President of the Michigan Leadership Institute.

House told the board he had proposals for a new search from both MLI and the MASB (Michigan Association of School Boards). He said the proposal from the MASB would involve the same process as was used before and would cost up to $6,000. The price would be adjusted to reflect the actual cost, he said.

He said the MLI is now under the Genesee Intermediate School District with Associate Superintendent Steven Tunnicliff serving as the new Executive Director of the MLI.

Their letter to the board, also read into the meeting record, said, “We will guarantee a successful search. This means, first of all that the search will continue until you have an acceptable candidate. It also means that if MLI endorses the candidacy of the selected candidate and he/she chooses to leave the district within one year of appointment for reasons other than personal health or that of an immediate family member, we will conduct another search on an expenses-only basis…To that end, MLI will perform the Farwell Area Schools Superintendent Search at an expense-only cost not to exceed $500.

The board members agreed that a search using MLI would be facilitated by Mike Wilmont.

Board member John Gross said, “We are a relatively young board. This is our first time for a search. It was relatively new experience for us. I believe the MASB and MLI process are the same. The process we did made sense. The way it turned out was unfortunate. My feeling is that we keep MLI and use the new guy (as facilitator).”

Board member William Geyer said, “We have learned a lot. We will be a smarter board now.”

Board member Joe Maxey said he agreed with John. “To lay the blame on any one person is wrong.” He added, “This all came about in December, after we had hired him (O’Bryant).

House said the board was given the option of site visits during the last search but that it was not recommended by MLI.

Board VP Holly Thrush said, I would like everyone to know that we learned a lot during the last search. We did all vote for the same candidate. We are going in this time with more knowledge. That $6,000 (MASB cost) could be used for a student – for students. Every penny makes a difference to Farwell and we have to act in a manner that we want what’s best for our students. I hope everyone will understand if we go with MLI. We are listening to you.”

Robinson said, “We need to be fiscally responsible and we need to do site visits.”

Gross added, “We are going to do our best to get a good candidate.

Audience members said they would support the board and help with the new search.

The board voted unanimously to use Wilmont as the new superintendent search facilitator through MLI.

House said he would ask Wilmont to come to the August 6th meeting to begin the process and hear board concerns and ideas.

In another matter, House told the board that he is expecting another resignation of the business manager and would know by Wednesday.

He said she (Emily Kearney) could be accepting a position in Cadillac but that she would stay with the district through the coming audit.