Old 27 Car Tour rolls into town next Thurs, Fri.

August 16, 2019

Downtown Clare during the US-27 Historic Motor Tour’s overnight stop last year.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

“Back in Its Day It Was the Way!”



That’s the slogan that marks the historic old US-27 Motor Tour, which will be making its 13th annual cruise through the center of Michigan all next week.



That cruise includes their traditional overnight stop on Thursday evening in Clare and on to join in the festivities Friday afternoon in Harrison. You can visit downtown Clare and Harrison to view these classics or even join in the tour by registering and paying at the city where you would like to begin.



The Old 27 Motor Tour website says, “Come join us and explore Historic Old U.S.27 in Michigan, Very Scenic Drive, Great Towns, Great Cars, Great Time, Great People…at the 13th Annual Michigan Old US 27 Motor Tour! Great Trip, Great Towns, Great Cars, Great Folks Bring Your Ride, Travel Historic Old US 27 Michigan! From Coldwater To Cheboygan – Border To Border!”

Get ready to welcome those beautiful classic and new vehicles as they arrive in Clare from the roundabout at 6 pm. The cars will travel on McEwan to downtown Clare where they will park overnight on McEwan and Fourth Streets! Everyone is encouraged to line the route with signs and cheers of welcome for the tour as they arrive in Clare.



The annual Michigan ride begins in Coldwater August 19. From there it will make stops in the following cities: Coldwater, Lansing, Saint Johns, Ithaca, Alma, Saint Louis, Clare, Harrison, Grayling, Gaylord, and Cheboygan. It will be in Clare on the 22rd for a celebration and an overnight stay.



Over 400 classic cars of yesterday and today are expected to be cruising into town for the evening, before they leave on Friday for another stop in Harrison and more fun there.



Friday morning, it will be time to say goodbye as hundreds of classic cars leave Clare to wind their way north, with stops planned in Harrison – a four hour stop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then on to Grayling, Gaylord, and finishing up this year’s tour in Cheboygan on Sunday.



When the tour stops at Harrison, they will be a part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair with loads of activities to add to the annual Motor Tour celebration.



Events there will begin Thursday, August 22rd with the 4th annual Garden Tour from 3 to 7 p.m. The tour features five private local gardens and the Veterans Freedom Park and includes door prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Harrison City garden projects. Tickets are available at the Harrison City Hall. For more information call Debbie at (989) 630-0052.



Friday and Saturday events include:

A Veterans Display all day, Live Entertainment all day and Arts and Crafts vendors from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. each day.

A Petting Zoo and a Trout Pond each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck from noon to 4 p.m.

A Beer and Wine Tent from noon to closing.



Friday events include:

Old 27 Car Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A display by the Harrison Robotic Team and watch for a little friendly competition with the Clare Robotics Team.

Hearing testing.

Bus Tours running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday features include:

A Walk around Budd Lake at 9 a.m.

Motorcycles Fun Run 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A Kids Carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office Softball Game at noon.

Entertainment in the Town Square will include: Steven D & The Keys Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Gabe Couch on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Clark the Juggler on Saturday at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.



For more information on Clare’s Motor Tour stop, visit their website at www.old27tour.com. or go to the Clare Chamber of Commerce website: events@claremichigan.com.

For more information on Harrison Street Fair activities next weekend call the Harrison Downtown Development Authority at (989) 539-7145 or E-mail office@cityofharrison-mi.gov. or visit the Harrison Street Fair on Facebook (https.//www.facebook.com/HarrisonStreetFair).

