Parade, demo derby highlight Harrison 4th

July 11, 2019

Members of VFW Post 1075 pass by applauding and very grateful Americans during the parade.

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Enjoying one of the most robust U.S. economies in decade’s thousand of Americans loaded up their family, summer toys and headed to Northern Michigan to celebrate our nations 243rd birthday. An early July heat wave was just what the doctor ordered for area campgrounds, motels, beaches and restaurants that enjoyed one of the best Fourth of July holidays in years. Clearly folks were out and about spending money and enjoying the great weather.



Activities officially kicked off Wednesday night July 3rd with the ever-popular demolition derby at the Clare County Fairgrounds in front of another packed grandstand. Following the derby fireworks lit up the sky. In addition to the derby there were food vendors featuring a number of delicious items for sale.



Fired up from all the action, Wednesday night visitors and locals hit the road Thursday for a day of shopping and bargain hunting at the areas many garage sales before heading downtown Harrison for the Annual Fourth of July parade. This year’s theme “Renaissance” brought out a number of floats and marchers dressed in period clothing. Former Clare County Sheriff Jeff Goyt served as this year Grand Marshall.



Thursday July 5, wrapped up the bulk of holiday activities with a popular boat parade around Budd Lake. This year’s parade theme was “Fairy Tales”.

Clare County 4-H teamed up with the Clare County Fair promoting both 4-H and Clair County Fair events.

Members of the Harrison High School Hornet Marching Band entertain parade goers as they pass by.

Dodge City Campground won the Award for Most Unique and finished third in the “Best Use of Theme category.

Top honors for “Best Use of Theme” went to the Harrison Robotics Club with a fierce dragon.

Members of the Clare County Sheriffs Posse had a chance to workout prior to the start of the parade with these beautiful horses.

Camera phone in hand, Old Glory Flying in the breeze this lady had all her bases covered on her float.



These Scouts had a blast and kept parade goers cool at the same time.

Many believe the Vikings discovered America first, however, its doubtful they road into the country on a tractor. But you never know!

Its very clear this happy couple loved being a part of the parade from the comfort of their vintage car entry.

Kids were not the only ones going after the candy. The adults behind them were also on the hunt.

Don’t think many prisoners celebrated the Holidays with a smile while in the Rack. This is just a portion of the 4 X Adventures entry that took second place in “Best Use Of Theme” category.

July 20th marks the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11, this entry clearly honors that achievement.

