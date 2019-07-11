Parade, demo derby highlight Harrison 4th

Enjoying one of the most robust U.S. economies in decade’s thousand of Americans loaded up their family, summer toys and headed to Northern Michigan to celebrate our nations 243rd birthday. An early July heat wave was just what the doctor ordered for area campgrounds, motels, beaches and restaurants that enjoyed one of the best Fourth of July holidays in years. Clearly folks were out and about spending money and enjoying the great weather.
Activities officially kicked off Wednesday night July 3rd with the ever-popular demolition derby at the Clare County Fairgrounds in front of another packed grandstand. Following the derby fireworks lit up the sky. In addition to the derby there were food vendors featuring a number of delicious items for sale.
Fired up from all the action, Wednesday night visitors and locals hit the road Thursday for a day of shopping and bargain hunting at the areas many garage sales before heading downtown Harrison for the Annual Fourth of July parade. This year’s theme “Renaissance” brought out a number of floats and marchers dressed in period clothing. Former Clare County Sheriff Jeff Goyt served as this year Grand Marshall.
Thursday July 5, wrapped up the bulk of holiday activities with a popular boat parade around Budd Lake. This year’s parade theme was “Fairy Tales”.
Recent Comments