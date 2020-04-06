Prosecutor Outlines ‘Stay Home – Stay Safe’ Requirements

April 6, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

On her website, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis has a document with a breakdown of Executive Order 2020-21 as it relates to individuals.



Ambrozaitis urged everyone to review the document and the frequently asked questions on the Governor’s website.



She said, “We have established an e-mail address for Clare County citizens to ask their questions or express their concerns regarding the executive order: execorderconcerns@clareco.net.”



She added, “You must include your full name, address, and phone number within the body of the e-mail. Please do not burden Central Dispatch or our local law enforcement departments with your questions or concerns regarding this executive order.”



Ambrozaitis continued, “If you feel that an individual or a business is violating the executive order, please send your complaint to the e-mail address. It will be reviewed and, if appropriate, forwarded on to the appropriate law enforcement agency for follow up.”



The prosecutor said, “Law enforcement is not going to be randomly stopping you to determine whether you are in violation or not. However, if they come into contact with you during the regular course of their duties and it is determined that you are in violation of the order, then charges may be forthcoming.”



She said violation of the executive order is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to 90-days in jail and/or a $500 fine. “Our approach to enforcement of this executive order is going to be one of education first. The intent of the executive order is to reduce the amount of infections before it overwhelms our healthcare system. We need for everyone to follow it so we can flatten the curve.”



The order says you may only leave home “to obtain necessary services or supplies for yourself, family members, or other household members and their vehicles.” Necessary travel would be for groceries, take out food, gasoline, medical supplies and products to maintain the safety, sanitation, and basic operation of the residence.



Delivery is urged for necessary items.



Those deemed unnecessary include home improvement projects and items for home improvement, but if repairs are needed that could affect the ability to get water or cook food, those items are deemed necessary.



Travel is also deemed necessary:

to care for a family member or a family member’s pet in another household;

to care for minors, dependents, the elderly, disabled or vulnerable persons;

to visit an individual under the care of a health, residential or congregate care facility as permitted;

to attend legal proceedings or hearing ordered by a court (be sure and call first);

to volunteer for businesses or operations that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or needy individuals;

to return home from another state or leave this home for your home in another state or to travel between two residences in this state;

or to comply with a child custody/parenting time agreement.

One in three Americans remain under state or local government orders to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus, with schools and businesses closed and public life upended.



The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expired Monday. On Sunday, President Trump extend the voluntary national shutdown until April 30th as sickness and death from the Coronavirus pandemic rise in the country.



By the end of March Tuesday, the U.S. confirmed cases of COVID-19 had climbed to 185,270 with a death toll of 3,780.

In Michigan, confirmed cases had climbed 50 7,617 with a death toll of 259.

