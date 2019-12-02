Several Receive 4_H Awards at Ceremony

December 2, 2019
At the 2019 4-H Fall Awards Celebration, many 4-H family members and friends came to show their support for 4-H youth, volunteers, and community members of Clare County. The 4-H Awards ceremony is one of the ways the 4-H program recognizes youth, volunteers, and community members for all their hard work and dedication throughout the past year. During the ceremony, the program also announced six new ambassadors for the 2019/2020 4-H year. This year’s ceremony was held on November 13th at Brown Corners Church in Clare. Prior to the awards youth took part in games and activities in the Route 28 room and were treated to cake graciously donated by Witbeck’s Family Foods and of course ice cream. After the fun, the awards began and youth were recognized for their achievements.
For more information about 4-H or other MSU Extension programs, please contact the Clare County office at (989) 539-7805, e-mail them at msue18@msu.edu or stop by the Clare County Building, located at 225 West Main Street, Harrison, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 4:30 p.m.
2018-19 AWARD WINNERS
ROOKIE 8-11
Connor Heaven Hill Top 4-H
ROOKIE 12-14
Sam Wormsley Hide N Hares
Mekayla Keelean – Hill Top 4-H
ROOKIE 15-19
Naomi Wormsley – Hide N Hares
ACCOMLISHMENT
Lena Renner – Denim & Dust
Jaley Stoike – Brushwood
Syerra Mills – Busy Bunny Raisers
Katie Sheldon – Millennium Showmen
Justine Ogg – Country Neighbors
Mariah DeGeer – Clover Communications
EXCELLENCE: Jennifer Dietsch
OVERALL ACHIEVEMENT: Tyler Brandt
I DARE YOU AWARD: Cassidy Ogg
KEY CLUB: Cassidy Ogg
SENIOR OF THE YEAR: Tyler Brandt
DIVISION
Small Animal: Gianna Forster
Livestock: Dawson Aldrich
Home Arts: Cory Sheldon
COUNTY AWARDS
Beef Science: Brailyn Tucker
Companion Animal Science: Jennifer Dietsch
Dairy Science: Hayley Neff
Goat Science: Grace Taylor
Birds and Poultry Science: Grace Taylor
Leadership and Personal Development: Jeffrey Carncross
Rabbits and Cavy Science: Rylee Carncross
Sheep Science: Logan Young
Swine Science: Jane Krell
DEDICATION: Dawson Aldrich
CLUB OF THE YEAR: Denim & Dust
4-H COUNCIL HIGHER EDUCAITON SCHOLARSHIP
Cassidy Ogg
Dallas Witbeck
Mitchell Hoskey
LIVESTOCK RECORD KEEPING
Swine: Judged by Sonya Novotny of Michigan Farm Bureau
Beginner: Easton Waite
Intermediate: Rylee Carncross
Advanced: Jeffrey Carncross
Sheep: Judged by Mollie Hogg of MSU Extension
Beginner: Jackson Heyboer
Intermediate: Haley Schunk
Advanced: Grace Zelt
Feeder Steers: Judged by Dan & Jeanie Fitzpatrick of Country Side Beef
Beginner: Hayley Neff
Intermediate: Grace Taylor
Beef: Judged by Dan & Jeanie Fitzpatrick of Country Side Beef
Beginner: Mitchell Randle
Intermediate: Taylor Newman
Advanced: Shania Slater
HORSE & PONY RECORD KEEPING
Judged by Mollie Hogg of MSU Extension
Beginner: Isabella Dring
Intermediate: None
Advanced: Aubree Myers
HOME ARTS RECORD KEEPING
Kynlee Carr
HERDSMAN AWARD
Beef – Tommy Dewey
Sheep – Logan Young
Swine – Jeffrey Carncross
Dairy – Dallas Witbeck
IMAGE AWARD: Swine
SMALL ANIMAL MOST OUTSTANDING MEMBER: Jeffrey Carncross
POSTER CONTEST
1st Country Neighbors
2nd Busy Bunny Raisers
3rd Brushwood
FLOWER POT CONEST
6” Pot and Smaller- Youth:
1st Hannah Wormsley
2nd Addison Wittig
7” Pot and Larger – Youth
1st Syerra Mills
2nd Gage Mills
3rd Bryce Mills
7” Pot and larger – Adult
1st Tina McPhall
2nd Carol Forkum
FRIEND OF 4-H
Gateway Refrigeration, Loren and Julie Cole
Norm Yoder
ALUMNI OF THE YEAR
Carol Forkum
Ashley Eberhart
PARENT OF THE YEAR
Carrie Whitaker
Shawn Armstrong
MILESTONE YEARS
5yrs-
Tammie Armstrong
Tonya Crawford
Sherry Landon
Dana Taylor
Jody Zelt
Melissa Zelt
20yrs- Betty Mussell
30yrs- Carol Forkum
1 YEAR VOLUNTEERS
Josiah Bear, Nia Becker, Louise Bryant, Ted Dittenber, Ashley Eberhart, Katharina Jehnzen, Carmen Longuski, Tina McPhall, Nelson Mieske, Caleb Rowell, Mathew Sand, Alex Schunk, Erika Schunk, Carrie Whitaker, Kasey Whitaker
Recent Comments