Several Receive 4_H Awards at Ceremony

December 2, 2019

The Club of the Year award went to the

Denim & Dust 4-H Club.

Parents are an important part of 4-H. This year’s Parent of the Year awards go to Shawn Armstrong and Carrie Whitaker.

In celebration of the 2019/2020 Ambassadors, Witbecks of Clare graciously donated a delicious and beautifully decorated cake for all to enjoy. They new Ambassadors for this year are Grace Taylor, Jennifer Dietsch, Mariah DeGeer, Allison Whitaker, Cory Sheldon and Katie Sheldon.

At the 2019 4-H Fall Awards Celebration, many 4-H family members and friends came to show their support for 4-H youth, volunteers, and community members of Clare County. The 4-H Awards ceremony is one of the ways the 4-H program recognizes youth, volunteers, and community members for all their hard work and dedication throughout the past year. During the ceremony, the program also announced six new ambassadors for the 2019/2020 4-H year. This year’s ceremony was held on November 13th at Brown Corners Church in Clare. Prior to the awards youth took part in games and activities in the Route 28 room and were treated to cake graciously donated by Witbeck’s Family Foods and of course ice cream. After the fun, the awards began and youth were recognized for their achievements.



For more information about 4-H or other MSU Extension programs, please contact the Clare County office at (989) 539-7805, e-mail them at msue18@msu.edu or stop by the Clare County Building, located at 225 West Main Street, Harrison, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 4:30 p.m.

2018-19 AWARD WINNERS

ROOKIE 8-11

Connor Heaven Hill Top 4-H

ROOKIE 12-14

Sam Wormsley Hide N Hares

Mekayla Keelean – Hill Top 4-H

ROOKIE 15-19

Naomi Wormsley – Hide N Hares

ACCOMLISHMENT

Lena Renner – Denim & Dust

Jaley Stoike – Brushwood

Syerra Mills – Busy Bunny Raisers

Katie Sheldon – Millennium Showmen

Justine Ogg – Country Neighbors

Mariah DeGeer – Clover Communications

EXCELLENCE: Jennifer Dietsch

OVERALL ACHIEVEMENT: Tyler Brandt

I DARE YOU AWARD: Cassidy Ogg

KEY CLUB: Cassidy Ogg

SENIOR OF THE YEAR: Tyler Brandt

DIVISION

Small Animal: Gianna Forster

Livestock: Dawson Aldrich

Home Arts: Cory Sheldon

COUNTY AWARDS

Beef Science: Brailyn Tucker

Companion Animal Science: Jennifer Dietsch

Dairy Science: Hayley Neff

Goat Science: Grace Taylor

Birds and Poultry Science: Grace Taylor

Leadership and Personal Development: Jeffrey Carncross

Rabbits and Cavy Science: Rylee Carncross

Sheep Science: Logan Young

Swine Science: Jane Krell

DEDICATION: Dawson Aldrich

CLUB OF THE YEAR: Denim & Dust

4-H COUNCIL HIGHER EDUCAITON SCHOLARSHIP

Cassidy Ogg

Dallas Witbeck

Mitchell Hoskey

LIVESTOCK RECORD KEEPING

Swine : Judged by Sonya Novotny of Michigan Farm Bureau

Beginner: Easton Waite

Intermediate: Rylee Carncross

Advanced: Jeffrey Carncross

Sheep : Judged by Mollie Hogg of MSU Extension

Beginner: Jackson Heyboer

Intermediate: Haley Schunk

Advanced: Grace Zelt

Feeder Steers : Judged by Dan & Jeanie Fitzpatrick of Country Side Beef

Beginner: Hayley Neff

Intermediate: Grace Taylor

Beef: Judged by Dan & Jeanie Fitzpatrick of Country Side Beef

Beginner: Mitchell Randle

Intermediate: Taylor Newman

Advanced: Shania Slater

HORSE & PONY RECORD KEEPING

Judged by Mollie Hogg of MSU Extension

Beginner: Isabella Dring

Intermediate: None

Advanced: Aubree Myers

HOME ARTS RECORD KEEPING

Kynlee Carr

HERDSMAN AWARD

Beef – Tommy Dewey

Sheep – Logan Young

Swine – Jeffrey Carncross

Dairy – Dallas Witbeck

IMAGE AWARD: Swine

SMALL ANIMAL MOST OUTSTANDING MEMBER: Jeffrey Carncross

POSTER CONTEST

1st Country Neighbors

2nd Busy Bunny Raisers

3rd Brushwood

FLOWER POT CONEST

6” Pot and Smaller- Youth:

1st Hannah Wormsley

2nd Addison Wittig

7” Pot and Larger – Youth

1st Syerra Mills

2nd Gage Mills

3rd Bryce Mills

7” Pot and larger – Adult

1st Tina McPhall

2nd Carol Forkum

FRIEND OF 4-H

Gateway Refrigeration, Loren and Julie Cole

Norm Yoder

ALUMNI OF THE YEAR

Carol Forkum

Ashley Eberhart

PARENT OF THE YEAR

Carrie Whitaker

Shawn Armstrong

MILESTONE YEARS

5yrs-

Tammie Armstrong

Tonya Crawford

Sherry Landon

Dana Taylor

Jody Zelt

Melissa Zelt

20yrs- Betty Mussell

30yrs- Carol Forkum

1 YEAR VOLUNTEERS

Josiah Bear, Nia Becker, Louise Bryant, Ted Dittenber, Ashley Eberhart, Katharina Jehnzen, Carmen Longuski, Tina McPhall, Nelson Mieske, Caleb Rowell, Mathew Sand, Alex Schunk, Erika Schunk, Carrie Whitaker, Kasey Whitaker

