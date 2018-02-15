Task force uncovers thefts, drugs from 8 counties

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Three suspects from Clare County and four in Gladwin County were arrested last Friday for multiple thefts of items and narcotics violations. Stolen items were recovered from eight counties when search warrants on three places in Clare County and one in Gladwin County.

Clare County arrests included three from Harrison: Brooke Walters, 48; Gale Walters, 57 and a Ronald Driver, Jr., 34, a Clare County Sheriff’s Office release said. They were lodged in the Clare County Jail pending a review of charges by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

In Gladwin County four more were taken into custody: Jessica N. Holtz,30; Deeann J. Hyde, 46; Coltin A. Sisk, 23; and Gerald E. Witmer, 46.

The four from Gladwin County were lodged at the Gladwin County Jail pending charges from Gladwin County Prosecutor Aaron W. Miller for methamphetamine production.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

Clare County Sheriff John Wilson said he “would like to ask any business owners that may have recently been a victim of fraudulent check activity from the JRI Home Improvement Company to contact Clare County Sheriff’s Detectives at 989-539-7166, extension 4313 or by email at vanbounnd@clareco.net.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said, “It was learned of locations in Clare County and Gladwin County where several stolen items and illegal narcotics were said to be located. It was also learned the stolen items had come from locations in eight different counties.”

A multiple jurisdictional team including members from the Clare and Isabella Sheriff’s Offices, Michigan State Police Emergency Services and BAYANET (Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team), with help from the Gladwin Sheriff’s Office and Gladwin Rural Fire Department, executed search warrants in both Counties February 9th.

Search warrants were executed and arrests made at a Gladwin County residence on Opland Road in Sage Township; and at a home in the 500 block of Dodge Lake and at a house in the 4000 block of North Hoover, both in Clare County’s Hamilton Township.

Brooke Walters was arraigned Monday in Clare County 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on the charge of accessory after the fact to a felony. Her bond was set at $15,000 cash/ten percent. Gale Walters was arraigned in 80th District Court on Tuesday by Magistrate Worpell and charged with conspiracy to commit utter & publishing; conspiracy to commit uttering & publishing – false pretenses from $1,000 to $20,000; conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing and conspiracy to financial transaction device – illegal sale/use. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/ten percent.

Driver was also arraigned on Tuesday in 80th District Court by Magistrate Worpell. He was charged with controlled substance – deliver/manufacture methamphetamine; weapons – felony firearms; controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/ten percent. All three remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.

Officers conducting that warrant recovered stolen property and discovered multiple components for meth production and a meth lab, a release from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said. The release from Sheriff M. Shea added that, “The investigation remains open.”

At her arraignment in Gladwin County, Holtz was charged with controlled substance operate/maintain lab involving meth, and resisting and obstructing. Her bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety, ten percent.

Hyde was charged in Gladwin County with controlled substance operate/maintain lab involving meth, and resisting and obstructing. Her Bond was also set at $25,000 cash/surety, ten percent.

Sisk was charged in Gladwin County with controlled substance operate/maintain lab involving meth, and resisting and obstructing and as a habitual offender 3rd offense. His bond was set at $80,000 cash/surety, ten percent. He was also charged with controlled substance possession of meth, jail prisoner possession of contraband, and as a habitual offender 3rd offense. Bond for those charges was set at $50,000 cash/surety, ten percent.

Witmer was charged in Gladwin County with controlled substance operate/maintain meth lab near specified places; controlled substance operate/maintain lab involving meth – two counts; controlled substance second offense – two counts; ephedrine/pseudoephedrine purchase to make meth; resisting and obstructing and as a habitual offender 4th offense. His bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety, ten percent.

Wilson thanked all of the agencies involved in the investigation, calling it “a job well done.”