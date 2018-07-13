TGOF promotes self esteem, random acts of kindness

July 13, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Reyna Luplow’s organization, “That Girl, On Fire,” began in the summer of 2015 when Reyna Luplow noticed a lack of self confidence in her students, in the girls she mentored and ones she coached. She wanted to do something about it.

“I started TGOF to boost their self-esteem and teach them that they are enough just the way they are” she said.

Her website, THATGIRLONFIRE.org, says “That Girl, On Fire, is an outlet for teenage girls that helps them to be who they were created to be. The ultimate goal is to create an opportunity for them to hang out with each other, encourage each other and have fun together while trying to figure life out. Today’s society makes it hard to accept yourself for who you are as well have fun living life. ‘That Girl, On Fire’ is out to try to help girls do that successfully and joyfully.”

TGOF shares that attitude with other throughout the area.

Now with about 12 student leaders and approximately 35 members from Clare, Gladwin, Mt. Pleasant, Farwell and even from Jackson, they are making a difference. Those are the core members of the non-profit organization. Reyna says they have had about 150 girls from all over come to meetings at least once and help with their efforts.

Reyna says, “It doesn’t take much to change the world. It can take one smile, one helping hand, on dollar to make or break someone’s day, week, year, or even more so, their eternity. God didn’t just create us to live small lives, but He wants to use our small lives to do big things. Our lives aren’t small at all! The gifts we have been given have the ability to change the world – especially when we realize those gifts have been given to us by the Lord himself.”

TGOF meets once, or sometimes twice a week in Clare to give each other support and make plans to help others. They hold a “World Changing Wednesday” many times throughout the summer months when they “do random acts of kindness.” They put flowers on doorsteps, hold signs along the road with special loving messages, pay for groceries, and give love and support to someone who needs it.

This Wednesday was one of those special days when the girls got together for “random acts of kindness” – to help others out by paying for groceries at Witbeck’s Family Foods, to deliver some flowers and to show one Walgreen’s employee, Ruth, just how much she is appreciated. Ruth was presented with a gift certificate, flowers, thanks and encouragement.

Recently, on another “World Changing Wednesday,” the girls spent an afternoon just holding signs that said, “You are Loved, You are Awesome and Have a Great Day” on the side of the road. They also took time to make and hand out “paper plate awards” and flowers to those walking around the community.

“The best part about this day is the fact that it doesn’t take much to make someone’s day,” Reyna said. “Many acts of kindness are accepted with great smiles, and even when they aren’t, the girls know that what they did was worth it.”

Thursday, the girls met again for their annual TGOF Bash at Reyna’s home just east of Clare celebrating and making plans for the future.

Reyna said some of their goals are to raise funds and apply for grants to help their mission and support activities. “We would like to add mission trips, leadership workshops and mentoring programs,” she said. “We would also like to start other local groups so members can be blessed and thrive in their own communities.”

Her advice? “Keep your eyes open. Look for those opportunities where God calls you to use your gifts. Trust that what God has called you to be is real & even the smallest of acts can change a life. Use your purpose for good and do something today to make a difference and be a light to the world.”