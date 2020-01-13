The Review is Moving!

January 13, 2020

The office for the Clare County Review and Marion Press is moving, but not very far. Our office will be closed Friday for the move and will reopen at our new location Monday.

Stop in and see our beautiful, convenient new office at 135 North McEwan, about 2 ½ blocks south of our old downtown location. Our phone number, 989-386-4414 remains the same and our website is still clarecountyreview.com, so if you have any questions, give us a call or email us at info@clarecountyreview.com.

