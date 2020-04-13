Three Hundred Families Get Food Packages Saturday

April 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Three Hundred families were able to pick up free food packages including frozen food, dry foods, fresh fruits and vegetables at the Clare County Fairgrounds last Saturday.



Assisting in the food distribution were volunteers from the Sheriff’s Reserves and the Harrison Fire Department said Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker. He said the distribution included milk, potatoes, strawberries, apples and oranges.



Unfortunately, Becker said, “We ran out of food. There was a line up of 500 vehicles waiting for the distribution despite heavy rainfall that morning.

In a letter to the volunteers, Gretchen Wilbur said, “On behalf of the Community Nutrition Network and the Greater Lansing Food Bank I want to thank you and your fellow reserves for the support provided on Saturday, April 4th, and throughout the past year of assisting with the Saturday food distributions.”



She continued, “Saturday’s event could not have taken place without the volunteer reserves tremendous commitment to the community and the excellent job they did of controlling the traffic. Your presence provided an opportunity for 300 households in Clare County to receive a generous food donation. During this time of uncertainty your members are commended for their dedication and continuing service to the community.”

