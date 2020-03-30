Traffic Stop Finds Explosives, Guns in Pickup

March 30, 2020

Scott Jones

By Pat Maurer

When Clare County deputies stopped a pickup in Lincoln Township around 10 p.m. Monday night for a traffic violation, they discovered a stolen motorcycle in the back of the truck, and inside the vehicle, a gun with no serial numbers, a hand grenade and other explosive-making material.



The vehicle was a 2005 green Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was pulled over in the area of Finley Lake and Cedar Roads in Lincoln Township.



The driver, Scott Jones, 46 of Lake George, was arrested and lodged at the Clare County Jail pending charges by the Clare County Prosecutor.



According to Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski, investigators got a tip that Jones had more explosive material in vehicle located at a family member’s home near Houghton Lake in Roscommon County. They obtained a warrant March 24th to search that vehicle. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad and the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office were notified and assisted in the search of the truck.



Miedzianowski said the family members at the search location “were not associated with the suspect’s activity. He had left the items in his truck in their driveway without their knowledge.”



The search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of additional explosive materials and another firearm. The evidence was seized.



On Wednesday, Jones was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Prosecutor’s Office including: Explosives-Manufacturing / Possession; four counts of Felony Firearms With Unlawful Intent; Firearm-Possession by a Felon; Possession of Ammunition by Felon; Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property; and Habitual Offender Notice – second offence. His bond was set at $600,000 cash / surety. He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.



In addition to the MSP Bomb Squad and the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, Clare County was assisted at the scenes by Michigan State Police from the Mt. Pleasant Post, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Lincoln Township Fire and Rescue.

