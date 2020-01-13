Tree Lighting Raises More Than $10K

January 13, 2020

A beautiful winter evening set the stage for the lighting of MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare’s Love Light Trees at the 34th annual event. More than $10,000 has been donated thus far to the MidMichigan Health Foundation for the Love Light Trees program to support the comfort and care of patients served at the Medical Center in Clare.



Nearly 100 people enjoyed seeing the Love Light Trees lit in a festive ceremony that included an invocation by Connie Bongard, pastor of the Clare Congregation United Church of Christ. Our Lady of Hope Children’s preschoolers along with the children’s choir from Terpening Studio of Music performed songs of the season during the ceremony. The Medical Center’s Most Valuable Person of the Year, Jared Renner, received the honor of lighting the Love Light Trees. The illumination of the remembrance candles, appearance by Santa and holiday refreshments helped round out the evening’s program.



Contributions to the MidMichigan Health Foundation for the Love Light Trees program in Clare continue to be welcomed and can be made in honor or in memory of others. Those interested in more information or who wish to donate may visit www.midmichigan.org/lovelighttrees

or contact the MidMichigan Health Foundation at (989) 839-1932.

