Voters to Decide Mid Michigan College, Clare County Transit Corporation Millages this Thursday

March 9, 2020

Clare County Transit Corporation Headquarters in Harrison

Mid Michigan College Harrison campus entry

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Tuesday is the Presidential Primary Election for Michigan and a big turnout at the poles is expected and record numbers of absentee ballot voters with the recent rule changes.

Clare County voters will pick either a Republican presidential candidate or a Democrat to face President Trump in November and make a decision on two millage proposals nearly county-wide and one for Arthur Township’s ballot.

The number of candidates vying for the Democratic slot for President on the November ballot is dwindling quickly now with nine that have already “dropped out,” although some of their names will still be on the ballot.

Of the 15 Democrats on the ballot, those who are still contenders (as of Tuesday) include:

Former Vice President Joe Biden,

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard – HI,

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders – VT,

Businessman Tom Steyer,

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren – MA.

The nine Democrats who have dropped out of the running include Businessman Michael Bloomberg (after Super Tuesday),South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of MN., U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of CO, U.S. Senator Cory Booker of NJ, Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Former U.S. Rep John Delaney of MD, Former U.S. Rep Joe Sestak of PA, Author Marianne Williamson, and Businessman Andrew Yang.

Booker, Castro, Sestak and Williamson are out of the running but still on the ballot.

On the Republican side of the ballot, two looking to oust President Trump’s bid for another four years, have dropped out of the race, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former U.S. Representative Joe Walsh of Illinois. Still in the running is Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Voters who have already cast their ballot have an option to “spoil” their ballot and get a new one, giving them a second chance to pick a candidate who is still in the race. They can submit a written request to their local clerk by mail by 2 p.m. March 7th and either ask for a new absentee ballot or stipulate that they will come in and vote at the polls on election day.

An absentee voter can also request to spoil their ballot in person at their clerk’s office up to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9th. Voters who have filled out their absentee ballot but haven’t turned it in can destroy that spoiled ballot when they request a new one.

Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for a mailed absent voter ballot to be requested/ and request in person for an absentee voter ballot can be made from the local clerk’s office before 4 p.m., March 9th (Monday).

Voters have until 8 p.m. on election day March 10th to return their completed ballot to their local clerk’s office either by mail or in person.

Clare County Voters will also be voting on two to three proposals on the primary ballot.

The Clare County Transit is requesting an increase of one fifth of one mill (20/100 or .2 mills) per 1,000 of taxable valuation for three years for funding the county-wide transportation system. If approved by voters the .2 mill increase will bring in $218,452 in the first year and allow the CCTC to restore the fleet size and service hours that have been cut due to increasing costs in insurance and fuel.

Mid Michigan College is also asking voters to restore its charter millage to the full amount (1.5 mills) originally approved by voters and add another .35 mills for a total of 1.85 mills or $1.85 per $1,000 in taxable property valuation for a ten-year period. If approved, the millage will raise $1,261,822 in the first year and provide funds for technology for students and program and equipment to support the Health Sciences and Skilled Trades programs.

In Arthur Township, Precinct 1B voters will also have a Gladwin Community Schools Bonding issue for $3,5 million for remodeling, equipping and re-equipping school buildings. Cost of the 12-year bond issue is estimated at .2 mills annually.

