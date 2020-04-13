Wilcox Newspapers Establishes $500k Grant Fund to Help Local Businesses Recover

April 13, 2020

Michigan businesses in Clare County can now apply for a grant to help them recover from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Wilcox Newspapers, the parent company of the Clare County Review, the Marion Press, the Allegan County News, the Commercial Record and the Union Enterprise, has established a $500,000 Community Marketing Fund to help local businesses get back to full strength by subsidizing local marketing efforts through matching advertising dollars.



“We know area businesses and workers have been significantly impacted; we have, too,” said Mike Wilcox, president of Wilcox Newspapers. “But we know that helping each other is now a community can weather a crisis like this. We want to do everything we can to help our community get through the pandemic and get back to work. With these matching grants, we can help local businesses tell their stories as they rebuild.”



Businesses operating in Allegan County can apply for a grant up to $10,000 at wilcoxmike2@gmail.com. Applicants will receive a response to their application within two to three business days.



The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, Wilcox said, regardless whether they are current advertisers or not. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in one of the Wilcox Newspapers between now and June 30.

The program comes as area leaders have been calling on residents to support local businesses to keep them afloat during this difficult time. Wilcox said the grants aim to do that as a means of keeping the County strong.



“As a locally owned business, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with our partners and customers,” said Wilcox. “We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of the communities where we publish.”



For more information, contact Mike Wilcox at wilcoxmike2@gmail.com.

