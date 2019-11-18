Winter Storms Blankets Area, Michigan

November 18, 2019

Michigan was blasted with the first winter storm of the season last weekend when between six and 30 inches of snow fell across the state, with the highest accumulation along the Great Lakes shoreline areas.



Mlive reported that it was one of the biggest November snowstorms in Michigan’s weather records.



Central Michigan, including Clare County had less accumulation, although, with ice under the snow, the roads were still hazardous. Driving was treacherous and many accidents were reported across the state.



According to Clare County 911 Director Marlana Terrian, there were six accidents reported during the storm on Sunday night and Monday and eight more involving deer.



She said there have been a total of of 132 crashes reported since November 1st. Seventy of those were car-deer accidents.



The Detroit Free Press reported, “The state got hammered Monday with record snowfall as a snowstorm swept through Michigan. Empire, in the upper Lower Peninsula, got hit with 30 inches and Bangor, on the state’s west side, got hit with 24.”



Just north of Traverse City, lake affect snowfall was also reported at up to 30 inches



Following the early snowstorm, temperatures plunged Tuesday to record lows, too, dipping down into the 20s, and then at night, the single digits.



The bitter cold has continued through the week but temperatures should be improving for the weekend according to weather reports. Meanwhile some areas of the state are still “digging out.”

