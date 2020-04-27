Woman Crashes Car Into Another, Then Tries to Stab Driver

April 27, 2020

Alyson Jacques

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Alyson Jacques, 25, of Gladwin was jailed Sunday after she allegedly crashed her vehicle into another and then tried to stab the other vehicle driver, who had a one year old with her in the vehicle, with a knife.

A press release from Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said deputies responded to the report of an assault in Hamilton Township around 4:50 p.m. on April 19th. They found that the suspect had fled the scene and were able to locate her vehicle and stop it, subsequently arresting Jacques, who was taken to the Clare County Jail.



Tuesday, April 21, Jacques was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor including assault with a dangerous weapon, police officer fleeing 4th degree and child abuse 4th degree.



The child abuse charge stemmed from the fact that Jacquies’ actions put the one-year-old in danger.



Worpell set her bond at $50,000 cash/surety.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.

