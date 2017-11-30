Felony charges for bomb threat

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The 14-year-old Farwell student who made a bomb threat against the high school November 13 is now facing felony charges.

According to information from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, the teen, whose name is being withheld, used social media to send a photo of a bomb and told another student he had placed a bomb under a teacher’s chair that would detonate the next morning.

It was reported to Central Dispatch around 6 p.m. that Monday night.

The threat prompted an evacuation, events were cancelled and a night-long search of the high school and grounds conducted by officers and an Explosive K9 unit from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department. The search did not reveal any explosive device in the building.

The teen was located and interviewed. A press release said he claimed the threat was only a joke. Sheriff Wilson said earlier, “These types of incidents are taken very seriously with the times we live in.”

The Clare County Prosecutor’s office authorized charges including one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, one count of a false report or threat of a bomb/harmful device and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.