FEMA opens disaster assistance office in Mount Pleasant

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Residents who suffered flood damages during the intense storm that hit several mid-Michigan counties on June 23rd now have a local place to go for help.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available at a Disaster Recovery Center at 4855 E. Bluegrass Road, just west of Isabella Road in Mt. Pleasant.

Representative of FEMA and the SBA will be available at the office Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance and to answer questions disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.

More centers will be opening as sites are identified and approved, a Morning Sun article said. A joint disaster recovery center has also been located at the Carpenter Street School at 1407 Carpenter St. In Midland.

The storm hit hardest in Isabella, Gladwin, Midland and Bay counties. Isabella County had an estimated $97 million in damage from the flooding. The damage to Isabella County roads was estimated at nearly $9 million a week after the storms hit. Roads, homes, government property and Central Michigan University were victims of the seven to nine inches of rain that fell overnight starting just before midnight on the 22nd and continuing well into the next morning in Isabella County. Twenty Isabella County roads had sections that were completely washed away. And 90 rods were closed while damages were assessed. The Chippewa River had the second highest flood crest ever recorded when it peaked at more than 14.77 feet according to YouTube June 24th.

Already the disaster survivor assistance team has completed 1,000 inspections, collected more than 1,200 registrations and approved $2.3 million in assistance for the four counties.

Those seeking relief from the damages caused by the phenomenal flooding following the storm, called the worst flood in 30 years, do not have to apply in person to register for federal disaster assistance. In fact, if it is possible, survivors, residents and even renters who have suffered flooding loss or damage should register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center. Residents of the four counties can register online at www.disasterassistance.gov or at the FEMA App or they can call 1-800-621-3362 TTY users can call 1-800-462-7585, the Sun article said. Those using 711 or Video Relay Services can call 1-800-621-3362 to register.

Before applying for help, flood victims are asked to have on hand a social security number, address where the damage is located, current mailing address, phone number, total household income and a routing number for checking or savings account and a description of the damage and losses caused by the disaster.

The deadline to register with FEMA for assistance is October 2, 2017.