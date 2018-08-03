Fetzer’s hog raises $11,500 for Harley

August 3, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Photos by Sherry Landon

When her friend Harley Crawford was diagnosed with cancer in May, Mia Fetzer decided to do a little more to help her Farwell High School teammate out.

Harley, a senior this year at Farwell, was diagnosed this spring with a rare form of lymphoma — Primary Mediastinal B-Cell Lymphoma – and is now in treatment: multiple chemotherapy treatments for six months.

The two young friends are team mates in softball and volleyball.

Mia is also a member of the Hides and Hares 4-H Club and raised two hogs for the Clare County Fair this year. In June she decided to donate the money from the auction of one of her hogs at the fair to help with Harley’s medical expenses.

On Facebook in June she asked, “Please consider coming to the auction on July 28th and bidding.”

She said she hoped buyers would be generous. She said, “Harley needs everyone to help her win this fight.”

The response to her request was overwhelming. The hog sold for $40 a pound. Mia’s hog was sold for $11,500. The buyers were Warner Petroleum, Hog Wild Transportation, Surrey Point Gas Station and Central Michigan Fieldstone. 4-H Program Coordinator Alex Schunk said there were a large amount of additional donors who added even more to the fund for Harley Crawford.

Harley, who was there for the auction, was in tears as the bidding continued to rise. She was given a standing ovation after the auction concluded.

Farwell Board of Education President Shari Buccilli summed it up best. “Why do we live here? This explains it all! Mia Fetzer and Harley Crawford; a friend helping a friend.”

Additional donations can be made at the Gofund me page for Harley.