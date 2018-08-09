Few surprises in County Primary Election

August 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Clare County voters followed the statewide trend in picking candidates in the November election for governor.

On the Republican side, Bill Schuette got 2,002 votes in Clare County and 499,837 statewide, besting Brian Calley’s 770 in the county and 248,047 across the state. Jim Hines collected 462 Clare County votes and 129,102 in the state while Patrick Colbeck got 234 locally and 129,263 in Michigan.

Schuette will face Democrat Gretchen Whitmer on the November ballot. Whitmer got 1,289 primary votes here and 586,074 statewide besting Shri Thanedar’s 392 in Clare County and 199,574 statewide and Abdul El-Sayed who collected 341 here and 340,560 in the statewide tally.

US Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) will face a challenge for her seat from Republican John James, who was the winner in the Republican Primary’s statewide count with 516,698 votes to Sandy Pensler’s 428,445. Pensler, however, took the most votes in Clare County with 1,860 to James’ total of 1,523.

Incumbent Republican John Moolenaar, unopposed in the primary, will face Democrat Jerry Hilliard in November. Hilliard claimed the slot with 1,303 votes in the County and 39,092 in the 4th District against Zigmond Kozicki who collected 502 local votes and 16,262 in the district.

Republican Rick Outman will face Democrat Mark Bignell for the Michigan Senate seat in the 33rd District. Outman had 1,816 local votes and 16,681 in the district against Greg Alexander’s 1,091 here and 6,553 total in the 33rd. Bignell topped John Hoppough in the Democratic Primary with 1,133 county votes and 8,294 overall while Hoppough garnered 592 here and 6,025 overall.

The official results of the Democratic Primary in the 97th District for State Representative say Jason Wentworth, unopposed in the primary, will face Cecia Young-Wenkel in November. But other reports show Bob Townsend as the winner. Officially Young –Wenkel collected 50.09 percent of the Democratic vote (866 in Clare County and 2,652 overall) while Bob Townsend ran a very close second with 2,642 in the district and 964 locally, making the election too close to call.

At the County level Republican Karen Hulliberger will face Incumbent Democrat Mike Duggan for a seat on the Clare County Road Commission.

Only three Clare County Commissioners will face a challenge for their seat in November. Democrat Sandra Bristol will face off against Republican Mark Fitzpatrick; Democrat Karen Lipovsky will go up against Republican David Hoefling; and Jim Gelios (D) faces a challenge from Republican Jeff Haskell.

On the Democratic ballot Robert Buckley collected the most votes for Hayes Township Trustee with 120 to James Hill’s total of 96. Buckley will be unopposed in November. In Freeman Township Sandra Sable (R) will face Lori Lightfoot for a trustee seat.