Few township races contested, last week’s info wrong

November 2, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Last week’s issue incorrectly listed several races in next Tuesday’s general election based on information from a previous year’s article rather than the results from the August primary.

This error was mine and should not reflect on the newspaper. We have always tried to be as accurate as possible with the news articles in the REVIEW.

My apologies for the incorrect information in the August 26th issue.

Here are the correct candidates for Tuesday’s ballots:

There are no candidates on the ballot for Arthur, Franklin, Frost, Garfield, Grant, Greenwood, Hamilton, Lincoln or Surrey Townships.

Only the following townships will have candidates on the ballot Tuesday:

Freeman Township:

Three candidates are seeking the two trustee seats on the Freeman Township board. Democratic Incumbents Richard Wells and Sandra Sable (who tied on the August Primary ballot) will face a challenge from Republican Carol Barnett on the ballot November 6th.

Hatton Township:

The Hatton Township Board has no challenges on the ballot. Republican Molly Humphrey is unopposed for treasurer.

Hayes Township:

Democrat Robert Buckley is unopposed for a trustee seat.

Redding Township:

Democrat Margaret Borgula is unopposed for Redding Township Clerk. Republican Brittany May is unopposed for a partial term as treasurer.

Summerfield Township:

Michelle Provance, non-partisan, is running unopposed for Summerfield Township Clerk. Connie Blatt, also running non-partisan, is the only candidate for a partial term as treasurer.

Winterfield Township:

Republican Bonnie Blackledge is running for a partial term as Winterfield Township Clerk.