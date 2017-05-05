FHS Class of 1967 sets reunion

The Farwell High School Class of 1967 is pleased to announce a celebration reunion on the anniversary of our 50th Year Graduation. Classmates, those who attended Farwell Area Schools with this class, and their guests will gather on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. social hour with a picnic buffet served at 6:00 p.m. at Eagle Glen Golf Course, Farwell, Michigan.

The cost is $10.00 per person. Reservations, by August 1, 2017, with name(s), number attending, and check should be sent to Cheryl and Steve Marshall, 777 E. Coleman Road, Clare, Michigan 48617. If questions arise or additional information is needed contact: cherylmarshall777@gmail.com.

Invitations to the 50th Class Reunion will be mailed soon to those that we have contact information. The contact information for a few classmates has not been obtained. If you have any information that could help locate the following classmates please contact Cheryl Marshall at the above e-mail address. We still need contact information for: Roman Berro, Ken Cour, Connie Cowles, Gloria Cowles, Roger Craven, Paul Fischer, Mahonney Kebe, Joyce Perry, Cathy Phillips, Edel Schleh, Steven Sprague, Cindy Ward and James Ward.

Classmates working to plan the 50th Year Class Reunion are: Cheryl (Schlafley) and Steve Marshall, Marla (Bolen) and Dan McGuire, Claudia (Woodcraft) Randall, Duane Updyke, Theo (Mielke) Coker, Joan (Pitchford) Cashin, Sally Winarski, Patt (DuCharme)Hill, Connie (Shilling) Kleinhardt, Cheryl (Stiner) Neil, Paula (Oliver) Leach, and Dan Lockwood. If you would like to join in on the planning, let Cheryl Marshall know by e-mail at: cherylmarshall777@gmail.com