FHS prioritizes recycling, returns 3050 cans

May 16, 2019

Farwell High School recycling and concessions class works all year recycling materials throughout the school district. One of those tasks is recycling the aluminum cans in the district’s cafeterias. At the end of the year, the school returns them to Fair Salvage in Clare for money that is then used for a celebration lunch. This year 3,050 cans were returned. The class celebrated with a lunch and ice cream at the Pixie in Mt. Pleasant. Students also toured the recycling facility at Central Michigan University to see what they do on a much larger scale.

Share This Post Tweet