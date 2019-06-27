Fight leaves one badly beaten, other arrested

June 27, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A June 21st assault left one man badly beaten and led to the arrest of another man June 21st in Mt. Pleasant. Both were reportedly intoxicated.

Officers were dispatched to a residence at 1:29 p.m. on North Adams Street for a report of two men fighting on a porch. Each of the two men reportedly left the scene in opposite directions.



The victim, reportedly badly beaten was located by officers on Pennsylvania and Adams Streets and after some difficulty, was transported by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service to MidMichigan Health Park.



A witness to the incident reported that the victim did not “fight back” although he was punched several times in the face.



An officer seeking the other man located the suspect in Sunny Side Park where the man attempted to hide behind a small tree. Eventually he surrendered to the officer. The man claimed he was defending himself, but the officer reported no noticeable marks on his face, but blood covering his hand and arms.



Officers were told the men and some others were sitting on a porch when the fight happened. Witnesses said the suspect was the aggressor in the incident.



After treatment at McLaren Central Hospital the suspect was arrested, his alcohol level tested and charged with felonious assault.



Information was forwarded to the Isabella County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

