Fire at Fair’s Salvage

Clare Firefighters fought a fire at Fair’s Salvage, south of the city most of the day Thursday. The call came in during the late morning and firefighters were still on the scene in the late afternoon. The cause of the fire was not known by the newspaper deadline, but officials from Fair’s Salvage posted on Facebook that “all staff members are safe” and that they were still open for business despite the blaze.

Photo taken from a video of the fire on the Fair’s Salvage Facebook page