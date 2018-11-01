Fire destroy Farwell home, pole barn

November 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A home and pole barn on the west side of Otter lake in Grant Township were both destroyed in a fire Saturday, October 27th that was caused by an accidental leak in a propane tank connection, said Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart.

Eberhart said the connection to the 100 lb. tank, used for heating, ignited while unhooking the tank from the residence. He reported that the fire happened around 1:30 p.m.

The residence was the home of Mike Santure and Carol Roberts. They were able to escape the blaze with minor injuries and refused medical treatment, Eberhart added. The home and the contents at 8073 Otterside Drive just east of Coolidge Drive and north of Surrey Road, are a total loss. The pole barn contained tools, a lawnmower, other items and a pickup. Santure and Roberts were able to get the pickup out of the barn, but nothing else was saved, Eberhart said.

The couple have no insurance.

“Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour and were on the scene for about three hours cleaning up hot spots.” Eberhart said. The couple have no children or pets.

Clare firefighters were assisted at the scene by Surrey Fire Department, Garfield Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.