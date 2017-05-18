Fire destroys Brand Rd. home

Photos by Bob Guiliani

The Brand Road home rented from Packard Farms by Jason Phillips was totally destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon.

Clare firefighters responded to the scene of “an unknown fire” at 9152 Brand, near Surrey Road at 12:26 p.m.

“A column of black smoke could be seen from several miles away,” Fire Chief Jim Chapman said.

When they arrived firefighters found a single story home with an attached garage engulfed in flames. Chapman said they were facing “heavy fire conditions with the fire through the center of the home’s roof. He said no one was at home at the time and there were no injuries.

Mutual aid was given to Clare by Surrey Township and Harrison Fire Departments and the Department of Natural Resources. Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

Firefighters fought the blaze for over four hours, Chapman said. “The home is a total loss.” He said it was insured.

It was a busy day for Clare firefighters. While they were “mopping” up after the fire was finally extinguished, they were called to a woods fire. A little later they assisted Harrison Fire Department with a shed fire.

“The department has responded to four structure fires in the last 11 days, one an assist to the Surrey Township Fire Department,” Chapman said.