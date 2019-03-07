Fire destroys Harrison home

March 7, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Photo courtesy of Chris Damvelt



A three a.m. fire Thursday completely destroyed the home of Mr. and Mrs. Art Stempien at 684 West Long Lake Drive in Harrison.

Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the single story home with an attached garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene.

No one was inside the home. The homeowners were out of town when the fire happened, Damvelt said.

He said they believe the fire started towards the back of the home, but the cause has not been determined. “Both the house and garage are a total loss,” Damvelt said, but we don’t have an estimate of the damage yet. He said the buildings are insured.

Harrison, assisted by Clare and Gladwin Fire Departments, had the fire out and cleared the scene by 6 a.m. They have begun the investigation into the cause of the fire.