Fire destroys Mobile home

November 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The mobile home of Justin Brettingham on East Grass Lake Road in Isabella County was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. Brettingham and Alexis Myers who also lives there, were not at home at the time of the fire.

Brettingham, who rents the home at 1460 East Grass Lake Road (just east of Whiteville) from owner Rick Moser, is a volunteer Surrey Township firefighter.

Clare Fire Department Chief Jim Chapman said the mobile and all of the contents were a total loss. “I don’t think there was anything saved,” he said.

He said the property is insured.

Chapman said, “No one was at home at the time of the fire, except for a dog and a cat. The two animals were able to escape through a window that was broken out by the fire.”

He said the mobile home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene. The call came in at 1:30 p.m.

Clare firefighters were assisted on the scene by Surrey Township Fire Department, Isabella NE Fire Department and by a deputy from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.