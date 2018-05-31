Fire destroys pole barn, vehicles

May 31, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Harrison firefighters were called from an accident scene in Harrison Sunday morning to fight a fire in Dodge City which destroyed a pole barn and several vehicles inside.

The department was at the scene of an accident at White pines apartments where an elderly man had crashed his vehicle into the kitchen of one of the units, were called from that scene around 11:50 a.m.

Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the vehicle driver who jumped a curb and crashed into the building, may have stepped on the gas instead of the brake when the accident at White Pines apartments happened. He said the man, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

The department was called directly from that scene to the pole barn fire at the home of Doug Walters at 6691 Lake Street in Dodge City.

Damvelt said the 45 by 35 foot barn and several vehicles were destroyed in the fire including a 2016 Dodge dually pickup, a 2001 Dodge Viper, a 1972 Mustang fastback and two vintage Honda motorcycles.

He said they were able to save a 5th wheel camper in an attached lean-to.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is undetermined, Damvelt said. He said they were on the scene for about 3 ½ hours extinguishing the blaze.

Harrison was assisted at the scene by Clare Fire Department, Gladwin Fire Department, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.

