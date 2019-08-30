Fire destroys rural Clare home

August 30, 2019

This Whiteville Road home was a total loss after a Tuesday fire which probably started with a faulty window air conditioner.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A fire Tuesday evening, August 20th, heavily damaged a home on Whiteville at the corner of Stevenson Lake Road.



The house at 8962 North Whiteville, is the home of Marcus and Tracy Morningstar and her son. The couple were purchasing the residence from owners Rodney Jr. and Tammy Allbee.



Marcus was the only one at home when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed. Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said, “He [Morningstar] heard a ‘pop’ and went to investigate the sound. He discovered the bedroom on fire.”



The CCFD got the call at 8:20 p.m. Chapman said. “The department arrived at the scene at 8:33 p.m. to find fire already coming through the roof.” He said they had the fire “quickly under control,” but that the home was a “total loss.”



“We believe a faulty window air conditioner was the cause of the fire,” Chapman said, although it is still under investigation.



He said firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours and there were no injuries. They cleared the scene at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night.



The house was insured, but the contents were not, Chapman said. “I feel so bad for the family, they lost almost everything.” He said firefighters were able to save some of the contents of the one-story home.



Clare Fire department was assisted at the scene by Isabella North East and Surrey Township Fire Department and by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.

