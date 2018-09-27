Fire destroys Wild Pumpkin barn

September 27, 2018

The barn is gone, but the business is still going strong.

A Friday, September 21 fire at the Wild Pumpkin at 5799 Beaverton Road east of Clare destroyed a barn on the property, but other buildings and the home were not damaged. No people or animals were injured in the blaze just before midnight Friday night.

The barn was insured.

The Midland Daily News reported that 1,500 white pumpkins, tools and 300 straw bales were destroyed in the fire. People passing by spotted the fire and alerted the family.

Vehicles and animals were moved away from the fire. Beaverton, Billings and Gladwin firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to other barns and the house.

The business owners, Lori and Jeff Hedrick posted, “A huge thank you to the people who pulled us out of bed and called 911 and another huge thank you to all of the first responders. All of you were incredible and saved our house and the other buildings. We are lucky to live in such a caring community.”

Despite the fire, the Wild Pumpkin is still open, with fresh doughnuts, cider and the farm animals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.