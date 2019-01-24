Fire engulfs historical stone house

January 24, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Harrison firefighters were called out Saturday, January 19 to a fully engulfed structure fire on East Browns Road near the corner of Rogers Road.

The Call that the building, located at 6776 East Browns Roads, was fully engulfed came in at 7:56 p.m.

The two-story stone farmhouse was destroyed in the fire.

The farmhouse is owned by Tamera Callison and was a rental. No one was at home at the time and the renter’s name was not known when information about the fire was released.

Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said firefighters from Harrison, Clare, Beaverton and Gladwin Fire Departments were on the scene until about 11 p.m.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Damvelt said. “Firefighter’s efforts to fight the blaze were hindered by the frigid temperatures.”

Harrison FD was also assisted by the Clare County Road Commission, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.