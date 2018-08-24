Fire engulfs vehicle at Medilodge

August 24, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

photos by Bob Guiliani

A fire in the parking lot of MediLodge of Clare on Fifth Street completely destroyed a pickup parked there Monday evening.

The Clare Fire Department was called to the scene around 7 p.m. Chief Jim Chapman said the department was at the fire station for their regular Monday night training and truck check when the call came in.

The owner of the pickup, Michael David Banco of Mt. Pleasant, said he had arrived in the parking lot to assist his wife, an employee there, who was having trouble with her vehicle. He told Chapman that his 1990 Chevy pickup had a gas leak he didn’t know about and was on fire when he arrived, but that he didn’t realize it until other employees at the facility told him it was burning.

Chapman said the cause of the fire was unknown but it may have started when leaking gas hit the hot exhaust. He said he believed the truck had 10 to 15 gallons of gas in the tank and that most of it leaked out. Firemen used Zorball Absorbent material to absorb the gas spill and smother the flames along with water from the trucks.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half, Chapman said, and were assisted at the scene by the Clare Police Department. There were no injuries reported.