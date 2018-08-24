Fire guts Harrison business

August 24, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A structure fire at Steve’s Auto Trim and Glass at 3570 East Mannsiding Road Wednesday morning, just east of US-127, gutted and destroyed a 24 by 40 foot building filled with auto trim and glass replacement equipment.

Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the cause of the fire has not been determined but is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office with assistance from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

Damvelt said the call came in at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday and the building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. He said the loss estimate is unknown at this time.

Harrison firefighters, assisted by Clare and Gladwin Fire Departments, were on the scene until nearly noon. Damvelt said the Clare County Sheriff’s Office also assisted and that the neighboring business, Cook’s Forest Products assisted in overhauling the building with their back hoe.

He added that Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service was also on standby, but no one was injured.

Photos by Jack Maurer