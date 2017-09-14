Fire leads to meth charges

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Beaverton Fire Department, accompanied by a Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department deputy were called to a fire on West Brown Street in Beaverton August

30.

When they arrived the deputy found a 43-year-old man, Glenn E. Dixon Jr., with burns to his hands, arms and body.

Dixon claimed that the fire had been started from a dropped cigarette, but the fire scene was not consistent with his story on how the fire started.

Evidence found at the scene showed that the fire may have been the result of a failed one-pot meth lab.

Dixon was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland and then transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for burn treatment.

Beaverton Police and a State Police Meth Responder Crew from the Flint Area Narcotics Group assisted at the scene of the fire.

On September 7th, Dixon, of Beaverton, was arrested on a multiple count drug warrant. He was arraigned September 8th in the 80th District Court for Gladwin and his bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety.

A release from the Gladwin Sheriff’s Office said the complaint is still open and that additional charges may follow.