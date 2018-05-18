Firefighter apologizes to city for lawsuit – His settlement…$45K

May 18, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Former firefighter Matt Halicek came to the Clare City Commission meeting May 7th to apologize for the lawsuit he filed against the City.

The lawsuit was settled May 1st with a final negotiated amount of $45,000.

He made a brief statement to the Commissioners, saying he was sorry that it happened.

Halicek filed suit against the City in October of 2016 asking for a $125,000 judgment for his August, 2016 discharge from the Clare Fire Department.

He claimed he was discharged from the Fire Department because he reported to City Manager Ken Hibl that Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman had responded to a fire call after drinking alcohol and in retaliation, he was fired from the department.

The incident Halicek reported happened in a November, 2015 mutual aid call.

Hibl investigated the report, and interviewed Chapman, who said he had had a drink much earlier in the day and thought “sufficient time passed so that it would not be an issue.” Hibl told Halicek that there was no violation of the City’s Alcohol Policy.

Chapman said he had one beer with his family on Thanksgiving Day about 12 hours before the call for mutual aid came in.

Halicek claimed his termination the following August was because he had reported Chapman to the City Manager.In other business at the meeting May 7th,

*The City held the second reading and approved the adoption of an ordinance regulating collections boxes and stipulating a 21 day limit to make an appeal of zoning decisions. The ordinance will no longer regulate taxicabs since the state has withdrawn that authority from local governments and will handled it at the state level.

*Commissioners approved the purchase of a new Kawasaki Outlaw zero-turn mower for the Clare Municipal Airport for $7,299.00 from low bidder Lowco of Clare.

*City Manager Ken Hibl reported that the City will get a dividend of $12,594 from the Michigan Municipal League Workers Compensation Fund.

*The Commission approved a $400 contribution to the legal defense fund related to the Escanaba ‘Big Box’ store Tax Tribunal Case, an effort to preserve the correct assessment of large big box stores “dark stores” no longer in business, a case that will affect many municipalities, to establish a standard for valuation that is clear and fair.

*City Treasurer Steven Kingsbury reported that the City of Clare will see a $2,600 decrease in State Revenue Sharing compared to last year.

*Approval was given to reappoint Vince Demasi to the Downtown Development Authority and Gary Todd to the Clare Municipal Airport Advisory Board for another term.

*The Commission approved bills payable totaling $157,606.08.

A budget workshop was scheduled at the end of the meeting, the first of two scheduled. Kingsbury reported a new activity would be added in the parks and Recreation fund for the depot; that property tax revenues were now “bouncing back”, that the Commission would be facing expenditures in the future for Lake Shamrock dredging and assessment cost for the Little Tobacco Drain renovation.