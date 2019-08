Firefighters called to clean-up fuel spill

August 16, 2019

Firefighters helped clean up the spilled gasoline.

Photo by Bob Guiliani

Clare Fire Department was called to the scene of a spill at S & K Foods (Marathon) Friday afternoon when approximately 30 gallons of gasoline spilled during and fuel deliver by Johnson Oil. Firefighters were on the scene along with Clare County Emergency Management Director Jeffery Becker for nearly two hours while Johnson Oil cleaned up the scene. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

