Firefighters save home on Cottage St., but garage burns

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Although the garage on Cottage Street in Clare was “fully involved” when the Clare Fire Department arrived on the scene Saturday evening, firefighters were able to save the nearby home.

The call to 607 Cottage Street came in at 9:15 p.m., Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. “On arrival the 20 by 42 foot garage was full involved with fire through the roof.”



He said firefighters were able to “quickly knock down the fire and there was no damage to the nearby home.”

Chapman said the homeowner Karen Motley and friend Trey Mongar were home at the time with three children. Mongar was able to get a vehicle and few other things out of the garage before the roof collapsed, he added. “There were no injuries.”

Chapman said the garage, which was insured, was a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Assisting at the scene was Surrey Township Fire Department, Clare City Police and the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.