Firefighters save home on Cottage St., but garage burns

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

Although the garage on Cottage Street in Clare was “fully involved” when the Clare Fire Department arrived on the scene Saturday evening, firefighters were able to save the nearby home.

The call to 607 Cottage Street came in at 9:15 p.m., Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. “On arrival the 20 by 42 foot garage was full involved with fire through the roof.”

Fire blazes through the roof of a garage on Cottage Street last Saturday. Photo by Anthony Santini

Fire blazes through the roof of a garage on Cottage Street last Saturday.
Photo by Anthony Santini


He said firefighters were able to “quickly knock down the fire and there was no damage to the nearby home.”

Chapman said the homeowner Karen Motley and friend Trey Mongar were home at the time with three children. Mongar was able to get a vehicle and few other things out of the garage before the roof collapsed, he added. “There were no injuries.”

Chapman said the garage, which was insured, was a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Assisting at the scene was Surrey Township Fire Department, Clare City Police and the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *

'