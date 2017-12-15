First winter storm drops 5+ inches of snow in area

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The first major storm of the season dropped around five inches of snow in the Clare area Wednesday, 5.5 inches in Mt. Pleasant and 6 or more inches in Harrison prompting a rash of accidents.

Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski reported that the Sheriff’s Department was busy most of the day answering calls because of the weather. “We have had 11 accidents or vehicles in the ditch today,” He said, “and three vehicle breakdowns.”

Miedzianowski urged motorists to allow for extra travel time because of the roads. “Make sure you drive with headlights on and that headlights, brake lights and taillights are working and clear of snow.”

“Use your seatbelts and reduce your speed to allow for conditions. Break sooner and use the breaks gently. If you begin to skid, release the gas slightly and steer gently in the direction of the skid.” He continued, “Above all reduce your speed and avoid accelerating when going up hills, which can make the vehicle skid.” He said drivers should not use cruise control in stormy weather. It can shorten reaction time.

The storm, with many back roads still unplowed Thursday morning and Thursday’s below zero morning temperatures prompted area school officials to close all of Clare County’s public schools for the day.

Mt. Pleasant Schools were also closed for the day Thursday.